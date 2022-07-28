Mick Wallace criticises Volodymyr Zelensky for appearing on Vogue cover saying he’s sending ‘less privileged’ to war

Controversial MEP Mick Wallace has criticised the Ukrainian President for appearing on the digital cover of Vogue magazine.

The reaction to Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska’s cover story has received a mixed reaction, with some calling it a “beautiful” and “powerful image” while others criticised the couple for posing for a magazine while the country is at war.

The couple spoke to Vogue in Kyiv in an in-person interview.

Sharing the cover on Twitter, Mr Wallace, an MEP, accused President Zelensky of “sending the less privileged to war” to “facilitate the US and NATO’s agenda”.

He wrote: “They're reports of Ukraine losing a 1000 soldiers a day, but seems Zelinsky is safe, as he sends the less privileged to War to facilitate the US NATO agenda, while an inept and compromised EU dances to US tune, at the expense of their citizens with self Defeating Sanctions...”

Mr Wallace did not cite any source for the claim that Ukraine was losing 1,000 soldiers a day.

In 2017 Mr Wallace was disqualified for six years from involvement in companies after admitting he knowingly fiddled his company's VAT returns.

Construction company MJ Wallace under-declared €1.4m VAT to the Revenue between 2008 and 2010 which was “deliberate and systemic” and amounted to a “fraud on the Revenue” a judge said.

Ms Zelenska is Vogue’s latest digital cover star, where she is photographed sitting in the presidential office in black trousers and a white top.

She is also pictured holding her hand to her chest as she is surrounded by wreckage and soldiers.

“These have been the most horrible months of my life, and the lives of every Ukrainian,” she told the publication

“We’re looking forward to victory. We have no doubt we will prevail. And this is what keeps us going.”

In the wide-ranging interview, Ukraine’s First Lady said she was initially upset when her husband decided to run for the presidency.

“I respected his choice and I understood that this was an important step for him to make,” she said.

"At the same time I felt that my life and the life of my family would change quite radically.

"The change would be long-lasting and quite complex.

The Ukrainian President said his wife “really is my best friend.”

He added: “She is also a patriot and she deeply loves Ukraine. It’s true. And she is an excellent mother.”