Michel Barnier named EMI's European of the year

Michel Barnier, the politician serving as the European Commission's Head of Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom, has been named as this year’s European of the Year at European Movement Ireland's AGM, held online this evening.

The award recognises individuals who have “made outstanding contributions to developing the connections and relationship between Ireland and Europe”.

“Promoting this greater engagement amongst the countries of Europe is something that Mr Barnier has pursued with distinction throughout his career, not least in his current role as the EU’s Chief Brexit negotiator with its many challenges,” said Noelle O Connell, CEO of European Movement Ireland.

“Michel Barnier has gained the trust and respect of people across Ireland though his tireless work to achieve the best possible outcome of the challenges posed by Brexit.”

Mr Barnier will be presented with the award at a later date in line with Covid-19 public health guidelines.

“In recognition, and paying tribute to his work over many years on the Brexit negotiations, and for the strong support, solidarity and understanding he has shown during his tenure in acknowledging the impact of Brexit on the island of Ireland,” added Chairman of European Movement Ireland, Maurice Pratt.

