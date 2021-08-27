Michel Barnier hopes to lead conservatives in challenge against Macron for French presidency

Former EU Brexit chief negotiator Michel Barnier is set to officially announce his bid to represent the French right in next year’s presidential elections as the race for the conservative candidate gathered pace.

After months of pseudo-suspense over his intentions, Mr Barnier (70) was expected to throw down the gauntlet in an evening news interview on TF1 last night and pledge to lead the Republicans (LR) into the contest next April.

In May, Mr Barnier released a Brexit diary called La Grande Illusion in which he criticised the UK’s negotiators as “childish” and “not up to the task”, with his European team the only “adults in the room”.

Last week, he told French fishermen he would fight British “political buccaneering”, accusing the UK of “seeking to row back on part of the compromise they concluded with us”.

Seeking to confound critics who call him uncharismatic and not trenchant enough to take on current president Emmanuel Macron, Mr Barnier recently proposed a three to five-year “moratorium on immigration in the EU”.

Pundits say Mr Barnier stands little chance of success.

“Nobody saw him coming... and nobody thought of him,” one LR politburo member said, preferring to remain anonymous.

From the Savoy region, the tall, silver-haired veteran they call “the Mountaineer” enters a fast-growing list of right-wingers hoping to spoil a widely expected rerun of the 2017 duel between the incumbent centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen.

Just hours earlier, Eric Ciotti, a hard-right MP and head of the Republicans’ powerful Alpes-Maritimes federation, also announced his intention to run to ensure “France remains France” and to save the country from “decline”.

Two other candidates are already in the mix: Valerie Pecresse, the president of the Paris region council, and Philippe Juvin, a high-profile casualty doctor and a vocal critic of Mr Macron’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis.

While a Macron-Le Pen battle appears the most likely run-off, according to polls, some 70pc of the French voters would rather avoid a repeat contest.

However, the French right faces an uphill struggle unifying around a single candidate as its most popular runner, Xavier Bertrand, the head of the northern Hauts-de-France region, is currently refusing to take part in primaries for which no date has yet been set.

