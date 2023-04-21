Michael Schumacher’s family to sue magazine over ‘interview’ with brain-injured F1 legend generated by AI

Michael Schumacher’s family say they plan to take legal action over an “exclusive interview” with the ex-Formula One champion which was actually generated by artificial intelligence.

German magazine Die Aktuelle ran a front-cover spread in its April 15 issue promising “the first” interview with Schumacher, who has not been seen in public since

suffering a serious brain injury in a December 2013 skiing accident.

Underneath a picture of a smiling Schumacher (54), the magazine added: “It sounded deceptively real.”

It turned out the quotes for the “interview” were in fact generated by AI.

The magazine also promised: “No meagre, nebulous half-sentences from friends. But answers from him!”

The publication was swiftly accused of acting in poor taste.

A spokesperson for the family confirmed legal action was under way.

Schumacher’s medical condition has been kept a closely guarded secret ever since his accident, which occurred on a family skiing holiday.

There was huge media attention at the time, with security guards at the hospital intercepting a journalist disguised as a priest as he tried to gain access to Schumacher’s room.

Schumacher’s wife Corinna has spoken in public only once, to a Netflix documentary crew making a film about her husband’s career.

“Michael is here. Different, but he’s here, and that gives us strength, I find,” she told the makers of Schumacher which aired in 2021.

“We’re together. We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he’s comfortable. And to simply make him feel our family, our bond. And no matter what, I will do everything I can. We all will.

“We’re trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives. ‘Private is private’, as he always said.

“It’s very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible. Michael always protected us, and now we are protecting Michael.”

Former Ferrari team principal Jean Todt, who led Schumacher to five of his seven world titles, has also given the odd detail to media over the years. He revealed last summer that he still watched races with his former driver at his home in Switzerland.

“I don’t miss Michael, I see him,” Todt told broadcaster RTL. “Yes, it’s true, I watch grands prix with Michael. But sure, I guess what I miss is what we used to do together.”

It is not the first time Die Aktuelle has been in dispute with the Schumacher family. The magazine won a legal case against the Schumachers in 2015 after it published a front cover saying “a new love” had entered Corinna’s life, only for the article to be about the couple’s daughter, Gina.

Schumacher’s son, Mick, is currently the reserve driver at Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes team. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2023)