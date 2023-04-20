| 8.9°C Dublin

Michael Schumacher’s family plans legal action over ‘fake AI interview’

Michael Schumacher in 2010 (David Davies/PA) Expand

The family of Michael Schumacher plans to take legal action against a German magazine for publishing what it claimed to be an artificial intelligence-generated interview with the former Formula One star.

Family spokesperson Sabine Kehm confirmed to The Associated Press that legal action is being planned over a “fake artificial intelligence interview by German outlet Die Aktuelle”.

