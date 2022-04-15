Message of defiance is delivered loud and clear as Russian flagship sinks

It was the fearful, quickly muttered expression of defiance that has become Ukraine’s unofficial national motto. “Russian warship, go f**k yourself,” a border guard told missile cruiser Moskva on the first day of the war when asked to surrender. Now, it has done just that. According to the Russian ministry of defence, the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet sank last night after a fire caused munitions on board to explode. The cause of the sinking, it said, was being investigated. The terse announcement came some hours after Maksym Marchenko, the governor of Ukraine’s Odessa region, announced the ship had been hit by two Neptune anti-ship missiles and had “gone exactly where it was told to”. “It is burning,” Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to president Volodymyr Zelensky, told an interviewer at about the same time. Details of the Moskva’s last action are sparse, but the loss of the flagship is a significant blow to Russia’s operations in the Black Sea.

The Russians earlier said the fire aboard had been put out and the vessel was still floating and being towed back to port.

About 500 sailors are thought to have been on board and had been evacuated, according to Russia sources.

John Kirby, the Pentagon spokesman, told CNN yesterday the ship had been badly damaged. Later, a western official said an ammunition fire was unlikely to have caused the damage, as Russia had claimed.

“No one has released any footage or photos, however, and because the fire, explosion, missile attack or all three happened after dark and at sea, we do not have the usual mobile phone videos that have so usefully illuminated the land war,” Mr Kirby said.

A pro-Russian Telegram channel linked to the Wagner mercenary group said the vessel’s defences had been distracted by a Ukrainian Bayraktar drone, and two missiles hit the port side, causing it to list badly.

It was abandoned because of the threat of an ammunition explosion, it added.

