Merkel's would-be successor questions asylum guarantee

The issue of migration took centre stage in the race to succeed Angela Merkel yesterday after one of the front-runners called for the right to asylum to be changed in the German constitution.

Friedrich Merz, one of three contenders to succeed Ms Merkel as leader of the Christian Democrat party, called an amendment.

"I share your anger when there is talk of loss of control over migration," Mr Merz told a party hustings on Wednesday night. "For a long time now I have thought that we should be prepared to talk openly about the right to asylum and whether it can continue if we seriously want a European migration and refugee policy."

Mr Merz's remarks were condemned by Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, one of his main rivals for the party leadership.

