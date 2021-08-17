Merkel’s party successor tanks in polls throwing race to be chancellor wide open

The race to succeed Angela Merkel as Chancellor of Germany has been thrown wide open six weeks before the country votes in a general election, according to the latest polls.

Support for Ms Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) has evaporated since their candidate, Armin Laschet, was filmed laughing while visiting the site of devastating floods last month.

The CDU’s lead has shrunk from 11 points to three in a month, and what seemed like a stroll to victory has become a tight, three-way race.

The Greens are now three points behind the CDU in one poll, despite squandering their own early lead with an accident-prone campaign during which their candidate, Annalena Baerbock, has been engulfed in scandals.

The big beneficiaries could be the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), who have overtaken the Greens and are in second place, according to one poll.

Mr Laschet is under intense pressure to turn things around.

Yet his most recent campaign appearances have done nothing to reassure his party. He appeared unprepared and clueless at a joint appearance with Elon Musk last week, when he asked the Tesla founder: “Would you say the future of the car is hydrogen or electric?” Party activists were also shaking their heads after Mr Laschet’s team arranged for him to climb into the ring at a boxing gym for a photo opportunity, prompting headlines about their man heading for a knockout.

“You can’t say that everything is going perfectly. We have to roll up our sleeves now,” Markus Soder, the leader of the CDU’s Bavarian sister party, said on television this week.

Mr Soder narrowly lost out to Mr Laschet for the candidacy, and in a sign of the tensions within the sister parties, he was unable to resist a dig at his rival. “There are still people who say they would have preferred me as candidate,” he said. “But it’s too late, the ballot papers have been printed and the election posters are up.”

With Mr Laschet and Ms Baerbock seemingly unable to pick up their campaigns, there are signs that Olaf Scholz, the SPD candidate, could pull off an upset and beat them to the chancellorship in the vote on September 26.

An Insa poll at the weekend had the SPD overtaking the Greens to take second place, with 20pc, behind the CDU on 25pc. The Greens were on 18pc.

A rival Forsa poll last week had the CDU on 23pc, followed by the Greens on 20pc and the SPD on 19pc.

