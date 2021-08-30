Merkel’s party slips further behind in race to lead Germany

CDU leader Armin Laschet arrives for a TV debate in Berlin of the candidates to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor. Photo: Michael Kappeler/Reuters

Only half of those who supported Angela Merkel in Germany's last general election would vote for her proposed successor to become chancellor, an opinion poll has discovered.

One in two Merkel voters would not back Armin Laschet the survey found ahead of last night's televised debate between the key politicians vying to become the leader of the country.

Mr Laschet was hoping to make up ground in the debate, which will feature three candidates instead of the usual two. He faced Olaf Scholz, finance minister and candidate for the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and Annalena Baerbock, co-leader of the Green Party.

The poll showed half of voters have turned away from the governing Christian Democratic Union (CDU) to support other parties.

Mr Laschet has been under fire since he was caught on camera laughing during a visit last month to a town hit by floods.

The centre-left SPD is the main beneficiary of the exodus, with 18pc of previous Merkel voters now indicating they will vote for the party on September 26.

A further 13pc have defected to the centre-right Liberals, followed by 12pc to the Greens and 3pc to the far-right, nationalist AfD party. The same poll saw support for the SPD surge to take a three-point lead over the CDU, which recorded its worst ever result in the weekly poll.

The SPD picked up 24pc of the vote, ahead of the CDU and its Bavarian coalition partner, the Christian Social Union, on 21pc, with the Greens in third place on 17pc. The poll, conducted by the Insa research agency on behalf of German tabloid Bild, was first held in 2009 and has been carried out on a weekly basis since March 2012.

The debate was expected to focus heavily on the environment, with Mr Laschet releasing a new interest-free loan policy for solar power as part of a package to "supercharge renewable energy". Workers' rights and foreign policy in Afghanistan were topics also expected to be hotly debated.

Markus Soder, a former candidate for the chancellorship warned the country was set for "a historic slide to the left".

"The SPD has snuck in quietly and is profiting from the weakness of the Greens and the unfair attempt by Olaf Scholz to become a kind of legacy candidate from Angela Merkel."

"We have to do everything we can to prevent a historic slide to the left in Germany," he said yesterday.

Mrs Merkel is stepping down as chancellor after 16 years in office and four straight general election victories.

