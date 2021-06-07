Merkel’s CDU defies pollsters with big win in regional polls

Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) defied the pollsters as they won German regional elections by a resounding margin yesterday.

Initial projections in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt last night had the party in first place with 36pc of the vote, more than 13 points ahead of its closest rivals, in a convincing start to its campaign ahead of September’s general election when Germany will choose a successor to Ms Merkel.

The CDU saw off a strong challenge in the state from the far-right Alternative for Germany party (AfD), which was leading in the polls just a few days ago, but limped in second with 22.5pc of the vote on the night.

Ms Merkel’s party reduced its two main rivals in September’s general elections to single figures. The centre-Left Social Democrats (SPD) came fourth with 8.4pc, while the Greens, who were leading in the national polls only a few weeks ago, came joint fifth with just 6.5pc of the vote.

It was the first evidence the CDU can still dominate the political scene without Ms Merkel, who is stepping down in September after 15 years in power.

And it was a big win for Armin Laschet, the CDU candidate to succeed her as chancellor, who has endured a torrid few months in the role.

“This is a sensationally good result,” said Paul Ziemiak, the CDU’s jubilant party chairman, putting the victory down to a “centrist course”.

“This victory brings us a tailwind for the general election,” said Ralph Brinkhaus, the parliamentary group leader. “The victory in Saxony-Anhalt is also a victory for Armin Laschet.”

Mr Laschet was not the grassroots choice to lead the party into September’s election, and he has shouldered much of the blame for its poor performance in the polls in recent months.

But he will hope yesterday’s performance is enough to silence his critics.

His pitch to the party was always his track record of defying the pollsters and delivering when it matters, and he will claim he has done it again.

A CDU win in Saxony-Anhalt was always on the cards, with the party neck-and-neck with the AfD in the closing stretches of the campaign. But the scale of its victory was not.

The CDU increased its vote share by 6.5 points compared with the last election in Saxony-Anhalt, while the vote share of its three closest rivals in the state all fell.

Martin Reichardt, the regional AfD leader, did his best to put a brave face on his party’s performance, claiming: “I think that we can be very satisfied with the results.” But it was a bitter blow for the party, which had hoped to win an election for the first time on a wave of anger at the coronavirus lockdown.

Mr Laschet may have been lucky in the timing of the vote, which came as lockdown ended, with infections falling to their lowest level since October.

But the biggest losers of the night were arguably the Greens, who only just scraped in ahead of the 5pc threshold to get into the regional parliament.

