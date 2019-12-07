Merkel warns of 'tide of racism' as she visits Auschwitz to honour victims
Angela Merkel warned of a new wave of anti-Semitism across Germany and Europe as she visited Auschwitz to honour the victims of the Holocaust yesterday.
Speaking at the concentration camp where 1.1 million people were murdered by the Nazis - the overwhelming majority of them Jewish - Mrs Merkel pledged Germany would never forget its historical responsibility.
"Remembering the crimes, naming the perpetrators, and giving the victims a dignified commemoration, that is a responsibility that does not end," she said.
"It is not negotiable, and it is inseparable from our country."
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
Mrs Merkel used her first official visit to Auschwitz, in Poland, to send a warning about rising anti-Semitism.
"We are experiencing worrying racism, increasing intolerance, a wave of hate crime," she said.
"We pay particular attention to anti-Semitism, which threatens Jewish life in Germany, in Europe and beyond."
Irish Independent