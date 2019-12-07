News Europe

Sunday 15 December 2019

Merkel warns of 'tide of racism' as she visits Auschwitz to honour victims

Angela Merkel in front of the main railway entrance to Birkenau as she visits the former German Nazi death camp. Photo: Markus Schreiber
Justin Huggler

Angela Merkel warned of a new wave of anti-Semitism across Germany and Europe as she visited Auschwitz to honour the victims of the Holocaust yesterday.

Speaking at the concentration camp where 1.1 million people were murdered by the Nazis - the overwhelming majority of them Jewish - Mrs Merkel pledged Germany would never forget its historical responsibility.

"Remembering the crimes, naming the perpetrators, and giving the victims a dignified commemoration, that is a responsibility that does not end," she said.

"It is not negotiable, and it is inseparable from our country."

Mrs Merkel used her first official visit to Auschwitz, in Poland, to send a warning about rising anti-Semitism.

"We are experiencing worrying racism, increasing intolerance, a wave of hate crime," she said.

"We pay particular attention to anti-Semitism, which threatens Jewish life in Germany, in Europe and beyond."

