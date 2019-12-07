Angela Merkel warned of a new wave of anti-Semitism across Germany and Europe as she visited Auschwitz to honour the victims of the Holocaust yesterday.

Merkel warns of 'tide of racism' as she visits Auschwitz to honour victims

Speaking at the concentration camp where 1.1 million people were murdered by the Nazis - the overwhelming majority of them Jewish - Mrs Merkel pledged Germany would never forget its historical responsibility.

"Remembering the crimes, naming the perpetrators, and giving the victims a dignified commemoration, that is a responsibility that does not end," she said.

"It is not negotiable, and it is inseparable from our country."

