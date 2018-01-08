Merkel restarts coalition bid with make-or-break talks

German Chancellor Angela Merkel insisted she was optimistic her conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD) could cut a deal as they began five days of make-or-break talks about reviving the 'grand coalition' that has governed Germany since 2013.

Persuading the centre-left SPD to team up with her is Ms Merkel's best bet for forming a stable government and extending her 12 years in office, after she failed in November to form an alliance with two smaller parties.

Arriving at SPD headquarters for talks more than three months after a national election, Ms Merkel (inset) said the parties had much work to get through but intended to tackle it quickly, adding: "I think it can succeed." The SPD, which had said it would go into opposition after its worst election showing since 1933, reconsidered when Germany's president intervened.

But the party, among whose membership opposition to a grand coalition re-run remains strong, has been playing hard-to-get. A group called "NoGroKo", meaning "no grand coalition", has formed within its ranks to campaign against working with Ms Merkel again, saying that would cost the SPD votes and make the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) the leading opposition party.

SPD leader Martin Schulz said that, while the outcome of the talks was unclear, his party would enter them constructively. "We won't draw any red lines - rather we want to push through as much red politics as possible," Mr Schulz said, referring to the party's colour.

He said five days should suffice to find out whether the parties had enough common ground to launch full-blown coalition talks. The SPD leadership is due to recommend on Friday whether or not to start those talks, and it will then be up to an SPD party congress on January 21 to make a decision. A coalition between Ms Merkel's CDU/CSU alliance - which lost ground to the AfD in September's ballot - and the SPD has run Europe's largest economy for eight of the last 12 years.

But it has tended to be viewed as a last resort by both politicians and voters as it leaves the opposition weak.

A poll for broadcaster ARD showed more than half of the electorate - 52pc - are sceptical about reviving it, while 45pc are in favour.

Not natural allies, the two camps are likely to clash on immigration, tax, healthcare and Europe - and expectations among other top figures in the parties were mixed as the preliminary talks got under way. Norbert Roemer, SPD head in the regional assembly of North Rhine-Westphalia, said none of his colleagues favoured a grand coalition because they no longer trusted Ms Merkel. The SPD in the eastern state of Thuringia is also sceptical about such a tie-up.

