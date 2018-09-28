Merkel mends ties to Erdogan

Germany is bracing for the sort of protests that marked Donald Trump's visit to Britain as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey flew into Berlin yesterday.

Up to 20,000 people are expected to take to the streets of Berlin today to send a message to the Turkish leader under the banner "Erdogan Not Welcome". And although organisers have kept their plans under wraps, they say they will use "creative forms of protest" to rival London's giant inflatable baby Trump.

"It's about sending a message that a leader who is crushing democracy in his country, who is an opponent of free speech, who is against minority rights, women's rights and LGBT rights, is not an appropriate partner for Germany," says Jakob Schumann, a spokesman for the protesters.

Massive street protests against visiting foreign dignitaries may be the fashion of the times, but Mr Erdogan's visit is whipping up considerable anger in Germany. The Turkish leader is being accorded all the pomp and ceremony of a state visit less than two years after he publicly accused Angela Merkel of "Nazis practices". According to opinion polls, as many as 70pc of Germans are against the visit.

The German Federation of Journalists has called the visit a "slap in the face" for press freedom after hundreds of reporters were jailed in Turkey. But it's not just Mr Erdogan's treatment of his own people that is causing anger. Many Germans are wondering why Angela Merkel is going out of her way to roll out the red carpet for him while several Germans are still being held in Turkish prisons on flimsy charges as part of his regime's crackdown on opposition.

Yet Mr Erdogan will be greeted with full military honours and a state banquet in Berlin at a time when he is fast running out of friends, and the Turkish economy is reeling from US sanctions.

Ms Merkel's approach stands in stark contrast with that of Donald Trump, who has imposed economic sanctions on Turkey over its refusal to release an imprisoned American pastor.

But amid fears the hardline US policy is pushing Turkey ever closer to Russia's Vladimir Putin, Ms Merkel has been quietly insistent that Germany has more to gain by keeping the lines of communication with Turkey open than by driving it away.

"We don't believe that is the right approach," says Mr Schumann. "Past experience has shown that Erdogan is not some one you can influence in that way."

The demonstrations against Mr Erdogan's visit come just a month after violent far-right protests in the city of Chemnitz saw neo-Nazis attacking foreigners in the streets and publicly giving the Hitler salute.

"What happened in Chemnitz just made us more determined to hold the protests against Erdogan," says Mr Schumann. "We cannot allow the far-right to dictate the agenda. Because they're the same as Erdogan. They're against women's rights, they're against gay rights. They agree with him about everything. We want to make it clear there is nothing anti-Muslim or anti-Turkish about these protests. More than half of the people in our alliance are of Turkish or Kurdish descent."

But Mr Erdogan can play victim too. The planned protests also come after relations between Turkey and Germany were further clouded by Turkish-origin footballer Mesut Ozil's resignation from the national team over perceived racism - a move praised by Mr Erdogan. "Ozil's comment that he is 'German when I win, an immigrant when I lose' perfectly captures the discrimination in Germany," Mr Erdogan told the 'Funke Mediengruppe' newspaper group this week.

The protests will bring together a disparate alliance of German left-wing activists, Kurdish factions and Turkish opposition groups. But with so much public anger against Mr Erdogan in Germany, they are also expected to bring a wider cross-section of society onto the streets.

