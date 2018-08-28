German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Europe needs to stand together and take on more global responsibility, including on defence and security.

Merkel calls for EU to unite over defence as she rebuffs Trump

Ms Merkel's comments in a German television interview mark her latest response to US President Donald Trump's upending of traditional alliances and his disdain for the European Union. In a rebuff to global-warming doubters, she said a series of exceptionally hot summers are evidence that climate change is real.

"We have to take on more responsibility," Ms Merkel told public broadcaster ARD. "For Germany, that means putting our faith in Europe. I believe it's important that we speak with one voice. Germany will also have to take on more defence responsibilities."

She stopped short of backing a proposal by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who suggested last week EU countries set up payment systems independent of the US and create a European Monetary Fund.

The comments by Mr Maas, whose Social Democrats are Ms Merkel's junior coalition partner, are Germany's most specific response yet to the threat of American sanctions against companies that do business with Iran after Mr Trump pulled out of a nuclear accord with the Islamic republic. "Of course, the foreign minister can do something that isn't cleared with me," but "by and large" she was on the same page as Mr Maas, said Ms Merkel.

She also said she opposes setting more ambitious European emissions reduction targets for 2030, adding the continent needs to concentrate on fulfilling the aims it has already set.

Riot police attempt to take control after far-right protesters rioted in Chemnitz, eastern Germany. Photo: AFP/Getty Images

The EU wants to achieve a 40pc cut in greenhouse gas emissions from 1990 levels by 2030. Last week, EU climate chief Miguel Arias Canete said he plans to propose increasing that to 45pc.

Ms Merkel said she was "not so happy about these new proposals because many member states already aren't fulfilling what they promised".

"I think we must first keep to the targets we set. I don't think that permanently setting new targets makes sense."

Meanwhile there were protests in the eastern German city of Chemnitz, eastern Germany, after far-Right rioters tore through the streets attacking people they believed to be migrants.

A crowd of around 800 people gathered in the city on Sunday afternoon to protest after a man was killed in a fight between "a number of people of different nationalities", police said.

Three men in their thirties were injured during the incident in the early hours of the morning during a street festival.

Unconfirmed rumours being circulated online said the fight between around 10 men may have kicked off after a woman was harassed in the street.

The spontaneous protest that erupted following the incident quickly turned violent with witness reports and videos showing people chasing and attacking foreigners.

In one incident, rioters ran through a local park shouting racist slogans and chasing a man of foreign background.

He fell and was punched and kicked him as he lay on the ground, a witness said.

Police also said some people were hostile towards them and threw bottles. Tensions remained high yesterday and police were braced for further rival protests. Ms Merkel's spokesman said the government condemned the attacks "in the strongest terms".

