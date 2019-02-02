Merkel bids farewell to Facebook as exit looms

GERMAN Chancellor Angela Merkel took another step in her stage-managed exit from politics yesterday, posting a video to announce the closure of her Facebook page after stepping down as head of her party.

Ms Merkel, chancellor of Europe's largest economy since 2005, decided last year after a series of election setbacks to relinquish leadership of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and not run for another term.

In the video, Ms Merkel thanked her 2.5 million followers and invited them to continue following her via the government's official Facebook page or on Instagram.

"Today is the day on which I would like to thank you for all your support of my Facebook page," she said. "You know that I am no longer CDU president, so I will now close my Facebook page."

For a public figure to close down a social media presence with such a large following is an unusual move, leading some to speculate that, whatever else Ms Merkel plans for her post-chancellor life, she envisages doing so as a private citizen.

Her 13-year dominance of European politics has made her retirement a guessing game, with some expecting her to take up a senior role in the European Union or the United Nations. Ms Merkel has always deflected questions over her future.

Irish Independent