Merkel among the hundreds of politicians hacked in big data leak

Data and documents belonging to hundreds of German politicians have been hacked and posted on Twitter, according to reports.

The leak, which saw the data posted in daily batches before Christmas on a Twitter account that has been active since mid-2017, affects all parties in parliament except the far-right Alternative for Germany, public broadcaster RBB reported.

It said there appeared to be no pattern to what was posted. Although it reportedly includes personal information such as mobile phone numbers, addresses, internal party communications and in some cases bills and credit card details - some of the data years old - there seem to be no politically sensitive documents.

There was no immediate information on who was responsible or on the source of the data, and whether it was all authentic.

News agency dpa reported the information included a fax number and email address belonging to Chancellor Angela Merkel and several letters to and from her.

