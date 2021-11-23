Meredith Kercher’s killer Rudy Guede freed early from Italian jail

The man convicted of the 2007 murder of British student Meredith Kercher has been released early from prison.

Rudy Guede served 14 years of a 16-year jail sentence after being found guilty of the sexual assault and murder of Ms Kercher in Perugia, central Italy.

He was expected to be released in January but has been freed early for good behaviour, according to Italian media reports.

Fabrizio Ballarini, his lawyer, said his thoughts were with Ms Kercher and her family following the “painful” case. He added that Guede (34), originally from the Ivory Coast, had completed an “excellent” path to rehabilitation.

Exchange student Ms Kercher (21), from Coulsdon, Surrey, was found sexually assaulted and stabbed in her room on November 1, 2007.

Guede, who was 20 at the time, was convicted during a closed fast-track trial in 2008 after his bloody fingerprint was found at the scene.

He served most of his time behind bars at Mammagialla Prison in Viterbo but has spent the past year doing community service.

Ms Kercher’s American flatmate Amanda Knox and her then Italian boyfriend were also initially convicted in 2009 following a separate trial.

They served four years behind bars before they were eventually acquitted. They have both always maintained their innocence.