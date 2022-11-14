Mercenaries film their murder of Russian deserter with a sledgehammer

A Russian prisoner-turned-mercenary was killed while trying to desert by Kremlin-linked Wagner troops who filmed the encounter to impress their boss, nicknamed “Putin’s chef”.

In the video, the man’s head appears taped to a brick as he confesses to desertion before a Wagner fighter attacks him with a sledgehammer.

“It seems to me that this film should be called ‘A dog dies a dog’s death’,” said Yevgeny Prigozhin, the financier of Wagner Group, who is considered a close ally of Vladimir Putin, the Russian president.

“It was an excellent, directional piece of work, watched in one breath. I hope no animals were harmed during filming.”

The deserter, who gave his name as Yevgeny Nuzhin before he was killed, was a convicted murderer who agreed to fight in Ukraine with Wagner after a recruitment drive this summer in Russian prisons led by Mr Prigozhin.

In return for fighting for Wagner Group in Ukraine, Russian officials have promised them pardons for the crimes they have committed.

In September, Ukrainian forces released footage of Mr Nuzhin looking tired and dirty after he deserted. In the video, he described poor conditions in the Russian army and the Wagner Group units.

Reports said he had been traded back to the Russian side in a prisoner exchange before he was killed by Wagner Group mercenaries. Wagner Group has previously said that anybody who deserts in Ukraine will be killed. One of its official Telegram channels called the video of the murder “The hammer of retribution”.

The sledgehammer has become a favourite tool for Wagner fighters to dole out punishment.

Wagner Group has been accused of war crimes around the world, including using sledgehammers to smash the legs and heads of Syrian prisoners.

