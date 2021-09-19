MEPs accuse Russia of rigging EU gas prices

Russia has been accused of hiking gas prices in an attempt to undermine the EU’s economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gazprom, Russia’s state-owned energy corporation, is facing an investigation into a sharp rise in the cost of natural gas and a knock-on effect that threatens to disrupt the supply of meat in the food chain within a fortnight.

Last week, more than 40 MEPs signed a letter accusing Gazprom of “deliberate market manipulation” by ratcheting up gas prices to record levels.

The growing crisis will exacerbate fears that president Vladimir Putin’s regime is able to exert massive leverage over Europe through its supply of natural gas, amid warnings Russia is using energy as a weapon.

As a result, household energy bills are likely to rise sharply throughout the EU.

The MEPs said recent actions by Gazprom had raised suspicions of a deliberate effort to use energy prices to apply political pressure to Europe.

Gazprom wants to get the green light to immediately activate the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which has already been built, but is awaiting the final regulatory approvals from Germany and the EU to start operating.

“We call on the European Commission to urgently open an investigation into possible deliberate market manipulation by Gazprom and potential violation of EU competition rules,” the MEPs said in the letter.

Gazprom has denied manipulating the supply to drive up prices and force through the opening of the pipeline.

Gazprom’s spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said the company “will need to consult its lawyers” over the concerns raised by the MEPs.

“Gazprom delivers gas under consumer requests fully in line with contract obligations and aims to meet requests for extra deliveries whenever possible,” the company said in a statement.

However, in separate comments at an online meeting yesterday, Gazprom’s chief executive Alexey Miller warned that Europe faces a winter with under-filled gas storage.

