MEP resigns after fleeing sex party as police staged lockdown raid

Resigned: Hungarian MEP Jozsef Szajer who quit after taking part in a sex party in Brussels last week.Photo: Bernadett Szabo/ Reuters

AN MEP tried to escape through a window after police raided a Brussels sex party involving 25 people for breaking coronavirus rules.

Jozsef Szajer (59), a Hungarian politician and founder member of Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party, reportedly injured himself jumping from the first floor of a flat above a bar, where the lockdown orgy was being held.

Police raided the flat after neighbours complained about the noise.

Mr Szajer was arrested outside with blood on his hands. Drugs were found in his backpack, prosecutors said, but Mr Szajer denied they were his.

He had no identification so was escorted home where he showed his European Parliament diplomatic passport and claimed immunity.

Belgian media reported that two EU diplomats at the sex party, thrown last Friday night just a few metres from a police station, also claimed immunity.

“We interrupted a gang bang,” a police source told local media, and confirmed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the mayor of Brussels were called.

Mr Szajer, who is married and has a daughter, said yesterday: “I apologise to my family, to colleagues, to my voters. I ask them to evaluate my misstep against 30 years of devoted and hard work.”

Police fined the 25 revellers, mostly naked men, €250 each before releasing them. They had broken rules limiting gatherings to four.

Prosecutors said a report had been drawn up against the MEP for drugs violations. Criminal proceedings could only begin once immunity had been waived, they said.

European Parliament immunity rules do not cover an MEP who is caught in the act but it is up to fellow MEPs to make exceptions.

Mr Szajer is seen as a key architect of Mr Orban’s ultraconservative crackdown. Accusations of cronyism were made after his wife was made head of the National Judiciary Office.

He drafted an amendment to Hungary’s constitution that prevents gay marriage, which reads: “Hungary shall protect the institution of marriage as the union of a man and a woman.”

He resigned as an MEP on Sunday blaming the “strenuous give and take of participating daily in the political struggle” .

A European Parliament source said: “There is nothing wrong with participating in a sex party of any kind. However, such meetings with many people are illegal under the coronavirus laws.

Irish Independent