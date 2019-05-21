'Menu of options' plan for Brexit

BRITISH Prime Minister Theresa May's senior ministers will discuss whether to offer MPs a menu of Brexit options in an effort to break the Commons deadlock over the process of leaving the European Union.

Today's cabinet meeting is expected to consider the possibility of holding indicative votes to find something the Commons can back. The legislation for the Brexit deal - the Withdrawal Agreement Bill - is due in the Commons in the week beginning June 3 and faces stiff opposition following the failure of cross-party talks.

Brussels is left looking on at the chaotic political picture in the UK, with little progress having been made since the Brexit deadline was extended to October 31.

"It's clear we are in a situation where London talks to London, so there is nothing that we can do at this stage," European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said.

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier again stressed an "orderly withdrawal remains the best basis of trust for the future" and Brussels is "ready to be more ambitious in the Political Declaration" setting out the future UK-EU relationship.

Irish Independent