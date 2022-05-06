Men of steel: Last defenders at plant in Mariupol sing as Russians pummel their base

The remaining Ukrainian fighters defending the besieged city of Mariupol yesterday repelled a Russian attack as footage emerged of them singing in what could be their final hours.

Troops from the nationalist Azov battalion, who are holed up in the Azovstal steelworks, vowed to fight to the death as Moscow stepped up attacks on the last pocket of resistance in the southern port city.

Their commander, Lieutenant Colonel Denis Prokopenko, praised his soldiers’ “superhuman efforts” in seeing off the latest onslaught, which he described as “difficult, bloody battles” against Russian forces.

It came as Ukrainian officials said Russian troops had entered the Azovstal plant for the first time after a sustained bombing campaign on the facility in an attempt to overwhelm its final defenders.

The sprawling Soviet-era factory and its vast network of underground tunnels has become a symbol of defiance against Russian attempts to seize full control of Mariupol.

Yuriy Sak, an adviser to Ukraine’s defence minister, said the area had become the “heart” of the war in Ukraine after being almost completely razed to the ground by Vladimir Putin’s forces during a two-month siege.

As Russia ratcheted up the pressure on the remaining Ukrainians, footage of a female soldier singing songs synonymous with resistance fighters during World War II in a darkened bunker was posted on social media.

“Be faithful to your Motherland until death,” she sang. “For us, Ukraine is above all.”

Fearing imminent capture, another Ukrainian soldier barricaded in the Azovstal plant expressed grave concerns over being caught alive and paraded in cages on Russia’s Victory Day.

“I think they are trying to catch some of us alive before May 9 and send us to the parade in cages,” they said, in a text message shared on social media. “Forget about us, we won’t get out of here.”

Ukrainian officials accused Russia of violating a Moscow-announced ceasefire to allow for the evacuation of some 200 civilians, including 30 children, stranded in the industrial complex.

There were also calls for international support in rescuing the 2,000 people holding out in the facility.

But Lt Col Prokopenko insisted his Azov fighters would not surrender.

“The situation is extremely hard. However, we will continue carrying out the order to keep up our defences, no matter what,” he said in a video shared on the Telegram messaging app.

“I am proud of my soldiers who are making superhuman efforts to contain the pressure of the enemy,” he added.

Since disappearing into the tunnels below the Azovstal plant, his fighters have repeatedly refused Russian ultimatums to surrender, despite the ever-diminishing chances of survival.

Putin had previously warned it would be too dangerous for his forces to attempt to capture the plant.

Mariupol mayor Vadym Boychenko said there had been heavy fighting around the steelworks, involving tanks, heavy artillery, planes and ships off the coast. “There are local residents there, civilians – hundreds of them there,” he added. “There are children waiting for rescue. There are more than 30 kids.”

Ukrainian MP Ivanna Klympush said the remaining resistance fighters would need a “miracle” to survive the latest Russian onslaught.

“Our defenders are still there trying to protect this last piece of land in Mariupol,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Russia’s defence ministry yesterday denied disrespecting a ceasefire to evacuate the remaining civilians from the plant.

Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, said authorities would need longer to carry out a rescue mission.

“It will take time simply to lift people out of those basements,” he said.

“In the present conditions, we cannot use heavy equipment to clear the rubble away. It all has to be done by hand.”

Elsewhere in Ukraine, Russian troops attempted to target shipments of Western weapons pouring into the country.

Moscow has ordered its forces to bombard railway stations and other supply line targets. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)