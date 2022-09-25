Meloni moves on Rome: The past haunts a troubling future as Italy goes to polls

Last Monday, just five days away from today’s Italian General Election, someone — surprise, surprise — discovered a 2014 Facebook entry from a certain Calogero Pisano, an election candidate and the provincial secretary of the hard-right Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy) party in Agrigento, Sicily.

The entry in question spoke admiringly of Adolf Hitler.

The point is, of course, that the leader of Fratelli d’Italia, Giorgia Meloni, looks destined to become Italy’s next prime minister after today’s vote.

Her party acted with alacrity, immediately suspending Pisano and issuing a statement which confirmed that he no longer represented Fratelli d’Italia (FDI) in any way.

This relatively minor incident highlighted one of the obvious major talking points of today’s election, especially for outside observers. Namely where do Giorgia Meloni and FDI really stand on a whole range of issues, ranging from immigration control to gay rights?

Furthermore, how ‘fascist’, ‘neo-fascist’, ‘post-fascist’ — or indeed none of these — is today’s Fratelli d’Italia?

The FDI logo is a widely recognised extreme-right political symbol

FDI traces its roots to the Movimento Sociale Italiano (MSI), a party founded in December 1946 by supporters of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, with the idea of keeping the ‘flame’ of fascism alive in the wake of the collapse of the 20-year-long Mussolini regime.

The FDI logo which appears on ballot papers today is of that same ‘flame’ — a widely recognised extreme-right political symbol.

Early in this campaign, a 26-year-old interview from 1996 with the then 19-year-old Giorgia Meloni to French TV was widely diffused on social media.

In the short interview, she said: “I think Mussolini was a good politician. Everything that he did, he did it for Italy. There has not been another politician like him in the last 50 years.”

The modern Meloni has long since moved on from publicly expressing such a position, dismissing the fascist allegations as something consigned to the dustbin of history.

She is a highly articulate, competent and hard-working politician who has done a brilliant job making the party she co-founded in 2011 into a modern, hard-right conservative force.

Under her leadership, FDI has jumped from a 4pc vote at the last election in 2018 to a predicted 25-26pc vote today.

‘I think Mussolini was a good politician. Everything he did, he did for Italy’

This election has been called in the wake of the unexpected collapse in late July of the national government of unity, led by former European Central Bank governor Mario Draghi.

If opinion polls are accurate, and they often are, Fratelli d’Italia will emerge as the strongest force in a three-way, centre-right coalition comprising the (declining) League, at 12pc, and Silvio Berlusconi’s equally declining Forza Italia party, at 8pc, for a combined 45-46pc vote.

In contrast, the centre-left coalition has been crippled by the usual split in the ranks.

Even though the ex-communist Partito Democratico (PD) governed in coalition with the enigmatic Five Star Protest movement from September 2019 to January 2021, the two parties failed to establish an electoral pact to contest this vote.

Although themselves split and clearly in some decline since their 2018 heyday, when they returned an extraordinary 32pc of the vote, the Five Stars are still expected to return 14pc or more this time.

Adding to that loss, there have also been two internal PD splits, in the shape of Draghi supporter Carlo Calenda and former PD prime minister Matteo Renzi, who have combined to form a ‘third pole’ which is expected to poll 5.5pc.

All in all, the centre-left could have difficulty getting even as much as much as 30pc of the vote — which, by the way, is two thirds proportional representation and one third first-past-the-post.

A majority of Italian voters are less worried by her fascist past than by her populist present

In short, it is hard to visualise anything other than a massive win for the more united centre-right coalition. Given that those three parties have an agreement that the role of PM will go to the party with the largest vote, Giorgia Meloni looks set to become Italy’s first woman prime minister.

Ironically, that first ever woman PM in conformist, male chauvinist Italy does not come with a leftist agenda.

Meloni is opposed to the “LGBT lobby”, is against “sexual ideologies”, rejects “mass immigration”, scorns “the violence of Islam”, slights “the bureaucrats of Brussels”, and disavows “big international finance”.

Instead she sails under the “god, family and fatherland” flag shared by European sovereignists from Stockholm to Paris, from Budapest to Warsaw.

In that sense, a majority of Italian voters today are almost certainly much less worried by her fascist past than by her populist present.

Just two weeks ago, the often Eurosceptic FDI voted against a European Parliament resolution calling for cuts to EU funds to Hungary because it no longer qualifies as a full democracy.

Many people believe that she has left the MSI far behind her — even if those same observers add that they are not so sure if the same can be said of all her followers.

The EU can probably breathe a sigh of relief that, whilst she is Eurosceptic, she has been strongly pro-Nato and in favour of sending arms to Ukraine (unlike coalition partner Berlusconi, a long-time friend of Putin).

The Sunday Independent asked two party leaders contending today’s vote — namely former European Commissioner Emma Bonino of +Europa and Carlo Calenda of Azione-Italia Viva — if they were worried by Giorgia Meloni’s past.

Both of them, independently, gave identical answers. They said it was not her past that concerns them, but her lack of experience. Her only government experience was as minister for youth in Berlusconi’s 2008-2011 executive.

The old Silvio magic, which in 2001 earned him 45pc of the vote, may not work this time

And that, too, serves as a reminder of the current state of Italian political life. That Berlusconi government, 14 years ago, was the last time an Italian prime minister was actually voted into government house.

Since then, we have had a series of president-appointed PMs, ranging from Mario Monti to Enrico Letta to Matteo Renzi to Paolo Gentiloni to Giuseppe Conte to Mario Draghi. The country, in a climate usually of emergency, has in turn tried a former European Commissioner, a PD senior figure, a former Mayor of Florence, a “pair of safe hands”, a “never-heard-of-before” senior lawyer and the former governor of the ECB.

For many voters, the collapse of the government led by the much admired Draghi was perhaps the final straw. Little wonder that a 30pc abstention level (high for Italy) is expected today.

Final thought: it would not be an Italian election without 85-year-old Silvio Berlusconi. A Euro MP these days, he is on the comeback/rehabilitation trail, running for a Senate seat as he ‘returns’ to the Italian parliament for the first time since his 2013 conviction for tax fraud, which led to a six year ban from legislative office.

Many observers, however, feel that the old Silvio magic, which in 2001 earned him 45pc of the vote, will not work this time. That view has done nothing to dampen his enthusiasm.

Campaigning on TikTok earlier this week, a smiling Berlusconi addressed himself to Italian women:

“As for you women, you have every reason to vote for Forza Italia, for us and for me — who is not only better looking than [PD leader] Letta, but who for all his life has chased after your love...”

As we head into a probable winter of discontent, soaring cost of living, energy crisis and Putin’s threatened nukes, it would seem that the Italian electorate, male and female, will prefer Meloni to Berlusconi, or indeed to anyone else. She will have her hands full.