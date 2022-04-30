Medics abducted on way to help victims of the Mariupol bombs

The Mariupol theatre lies in ruins after the Russian bombardment

Russia kidnapped paramedics rushing to save survivors of the Mariupol theatre bombing, the teenage daughter of a missing volunteer has revealed.

Yulia Paevska was snatched by Russian troops while travelling to the scene of the bombing where about 1,300 women and children were sheltering in the besieged city.

Anna-Sofia Puzanova said her mother had stopped to treat a wounded civilian on March 16 attempting to escape Moscow’s savage bombardment through a humanitarian corridor when she was captured.

“She was captured with her driver Serhiy, also a volunteer, driving an ambulance in a humanitarian corridor,” the 19-year-old said, during a visit to Brussels.

Apart from appearances in Kremlin propaganda videos, Ms Puzanova has not seen or heard from her mother since her kidnap, with no idea where she is being held or whether she is safe.

They last spoke days before her kidnap, when Ms Paevska told her daughter about her work rescuing civilians as they attempted to escape the constant bombardment by Russian forces.

“I know that the Russian occupiers will torture them,” Ms Puzanova said, struggling to find the words to describe her worries.

“Russian propaganda talks about her as a really dangerous woman, a killer, really violent, but that’s not true,” she added. “She was fighting for my future and Ukraine’s.”

Ms Puzanova believes her mother is among the thousands of Ukrainians taken to concentration camps in pro-Russian breakaway regions of the country.

Ms Paevska, whose nickname is Taira, is on a list of prisoners of war the Ukrainian government is willing to swap for captured Russians, but Moscow has repeatedly refused requests for her exchange.

As the founder of the volunteer ambulance corps, Taira’s Angels, she is considered a prize scalp for the Kremlin.

Since its formation in 2014, when Russia illegally annexed Crimea, the organisation is credited with saving over 5,000 lives and training more than 1,000 volunteer medics.

For her work, Ms Paevska was made a Hero of Ukraine, the highest national title awarded to a civilian. “She was not only saving the lives of our soldiers, our civilians,” Ms Puzanova said. “She was also fighting for my future and for Ukraine.”

The 19-year-old has made it her mission to not only fight for her mother’s release, but the release of 500 Ukrainian women captured by Russian troops.

“This is my job now, this is my duty,” she said. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

