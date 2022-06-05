‘Meat grinder’ battle wipes out poorly equipped Russian brigades

Two Russian brigades were “destroyed” after incompetent officers sent them into a battle in eastern Ukraine with soggy lavatory paper, shoe polish and Soviet-era field telephones instead of modern equipment, a soldier who reportedly survived the assault has claimed.

In a transcript of comments, first reported by a pro-war Russian blogger, the unnamed soldier described how units from the 64th Brigade — notorious for allegedly raping and murdering hundreds in Bucha — and the 38th Brigade were redeployed from around Kyiv to capture Izyum, a major city in the Kharkiv region, in April.

According to the unnamed soldier, they were not given spades to dig trenches or modern electronic radio systems, leaving them vulnerable to heavy Ukrainian fire that turned the battle into what he described as a “meat grinder”.

“The enemy equipped with modern communication tools and using drones freely and on a large scale, including commercial drones, delivered substantial blows to our troops,” he said.

He said by the end of the battle, the “combat-ready infantry” of the two brigades was less than 100 men. It is difficult to ascertain exact Russian troop numbers but each brigade had around 1,700 deployable soldiers before the war. “The 35th Army, fighting in the forests near Izyum, asked me to convey a message that, generally speaking, the task of destroying their own forces was successfully completed by the army commanders. The army is almost gone,” the soldier said sarcastically.

Western intelligence has said that more than 15,000 Russian soldiers have died in three months of fighting, more than during the Soviet Union’s 10-year war in Afghanistan in the 1980s.

Izyum lies on a key road between Kharkiv and the Donbas and was considered vital to securing the Russian army’s supply routes into the east of Ukraine. Military strategists also said its capture could be used as a launchpad to encircle Ukrainian forces in Donbas.

Russian artillery pounded the city for weeks and there were fierce battles in the forests around it. By the start of May, Russian forces had captured the town.

The soldier’s account of the battle for the city was published by a pro-war Russian blogger who uses the pseudonym “Fighting Cat Murz” and is apparently based in rebel-held territories of Donbas.

“The army received trucks loaded with shoe polish and toilet paper. The toilet paper, having travelled half the way under pouring rain in trucks with leaky roofs, of course, has fully soaked,” he said.

The blog largely discusses repairs to civilian drones used by pro-Russia rebels as well as the progress of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine since Feb 24. It is clear the anonymous writer is in favour of the war but he also grumbles about Russia’s strategy and lack of proper equipment.

“Fighting Cat Murz” said Russian censors had deleted his original post about the soldier but he had posted it on his Telegram account. It is unclear when the transcript was made but it was first published on June 3. “The losses are huge, the difficulties are monstrous, there is no certainty that we will cope and no vision of how exactly we should cope?” he said of the Russian military campaign in an apparent justification for publishing it.

The US-based Institute for the Study of War said the transcript could not be independently verified but its description of poor Russian military leadership and inadequate equipment was consistent with other reports. “These conditions are likely a major contributing factor to Russian demoralisation and the growing refusal of servicemen to return to frontline units,” it said.

The unnamed soldier also said the Wagner mercenary group, considered to include some of Russia’s toughest fighters, refused to fight in the Izyum battle after watching Russian commanders order their soldiers to advance into Ukrainian fire. “Wagner mercenaries refused to assault the enemy positions in this area, saying they are not paid that much money,” he said.

Western analysts have long said Russia’s army lacks lower ranking officers capable of making quick on-the-ground tactical decisions, and the unnamed soldier is scathing about the leadership in the Izyum fight. But it is sub-standard equipment, including Soviet-era field telephones, that attracts most of his ire.

Russian communication equipment has been so woeful that radio hobbyists across Europe had been able to listen in on orders. Ukrainian intelligence has also said they have assassinated Russian generals by locating them through their mobile phone intercepts.

