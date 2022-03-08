McDonald’s, Coca-Cola and Startbucks suspend Russian operations

McDonald’s is temporarily closing all 850 Russia locations, following mounting criticism that the fast-food chain failed to act quickly following the nation's invasion of Ukraine.

The company will continue paying its 62,000 employees in Russia, McDonald's said in a letter Tuesday from Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski. McDonald's has also temporarily closed its 100 locations in Ukraine and continues to pay its employees there.

"As we move forward, McDonald's will continue to assess the situation and determine if any additional measures are required. At this juncture, it's impossible to predict when we might be able to reopen our restaurants in Russia," Kempczinski said. "We are experiencing disruptions to our supply chain along with other operational impacts. We will also closely monitor the humanitarian situation."

On Tuesday evening, The Coca-Cola Company announced that it is suspending its business in Russia.

“Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine,” the Atlanta, US-based company said.

“We will continue to monitor and assess the situation as circumstances evolve.”

Coffee chain Starbucks, and soft drink maker Pepsi also announced they were suspending their Russian operations.

European and U.S. companies are increasingly pausing operations in Russia after its invasion, which has resulted in civilian deaths, hardship and a refugee crisis. Unlike many restaurant peers, which franchise in Russia, the majority of McDonald's locations in the country are owned and operated directly by the company. This means the situation for McDonald's is more complex, as it has to consider the day-to-day business of running a restaurant.

The shares rose 1.8pc to $228.30 at 1:27 p.m. in New York. The stock has tumbled about 15pc so far in 2022, greater than the decline of the S&P 500 over the same period.

The suspension of operations marks a historic reversal for the burger company that's become a face of globalized business. With its 1990 arrival in Moscow, which was then part of the Soviet Union, the company became a powerful symbol in the ascent of capitalism over communism. A reported 30,000 people lined up at the restaurant on its first day of operations.

Today, while only about 2pc of all McDonald's restaurants are in Russia or Ukraine, they account for about 9pc of global revenue, mostly due to the fact that the majority are directly owned and operated by McDonald's.

Earlier on Tuesday, Shell stopped buying oil from Russia and said it would cut links to the country entirely while the United States stepped up its campaign to punish Moscow by banning Russian oil and energy imports.

The West's moves to isolate Russia economically for attacking its neighbour have turbocharged global commodity and energy markets, sending prices soaring and threatening to derail the nascent recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Britain too said it would ban imports of Russian oil but only by gradually phasing them out during 2022 to give businesses time to find alternative sources of supply.

The surge in metal prices since Russia attacked Ukraine is starting to hurt some players caught on the wrong side of the market, as well as end consumers such as carmakers.

The London Metal Exchange (LME) halted trade in nickel on Tuesday after prices of the metal, a key component in electric vehicle batteries, doubled to more than $100,000 a tonne.

Shell's decision to abandon Russia comes days after it faced a hail of criticism for buying Russian oil â€ a transaction that two weeks ago would have been routine - underlining how Moscow's pariah status is growing even in a market it used to dominate.

"We are acutely aware that our decision last week to purchase a cargo of Russian crude oil to be refined into products like petrol and diesel - despite being made with security of supplies at the forefront of our thinking - was not the right one, and we are sorry," Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said.

Although no sanctions have yet forced such divestments, Shell and rivals BP and Exxon Mobil have all announced plans to sell holdings in Russia and exit the country, leaving France's TotalEnergies relatively isolated in hanging onto its investments there.

Dozens of companies have shut down activity in Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow has termed a "special military operation" aimed not at occupying territory but at destroying Ukraine's military capabilities.

German sportswear maker Adidas, cosmetics firm Estee Lauder, and Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger owner PVH Corp are among the latest brands to announce the suspension of activities there.

The conflict has roiled global stock markets as investors have worried about its economic fallout, putting in doubt market listings, including that of Malaysia's Top Glove Corp Bhd.

It has also driven a surge in commodity prices, which mining group BHP warned could spill over into already skyrocketing inflation and potentially affect global growth.

Nickel prices soared when China's Tsingshan Holding Group, one of the world's top nickel and stainless steel producers, bought large amounts of nickel to reduce its bets that prices would fall, three sources familiar with the matter said.

As well as high-grade nickel, the price of other metals used in car production, from aluminium in bodywork to palladium in catalytic converters, has soared, and industry supply chains have been broken.

Volkswagen said it would stop taking orders for numerous plug-in hybrid models from Wednesday, as supply chain troubles exacerbated the production delays caused by chip shortages.

The carmaker had already halted production in Russia and has also suspended production at several factories in Germany as it has struggled to obtain components.

Orders for the plug-in hybrid versions of Volkswagen's Golf, Tiguan, Passat, Arteon and Touareg models would be halted until further notice and delivery of already placed orders might not happen this year, the company said.