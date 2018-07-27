McCartney gets back, back to where he once belonged

Paul McCartney surprised and delighted fans with a small free gig at The Cavern Club yesterday, returning to the cellar venue in Liverpool where The Beatles made their name more than 50 years ago.

Paul McCartney surprised and delighted fans with a small free gig at The Cavern Club yesterday, returning to the cellar venue in Liverpool where The Beatles made their name more than 50 years ago.

In scenes reminiscent of the 1960s, the 76-year-old was greeted by cheering and screaming fans as he arrived at the club by car. Many had waited for hours to get a limited number of tickets after the singer and musician had posted a Tweet hours earlier announcing the gig.

Sir Paul McCartney at the Cavern Club. Photo: PA

McCartney, whose latest album 'Egypt Station' comes out in September, played a wide-ranging set list including Beatles hits 'Magical Mystery Tour' and 'I Saw Her Standing There', which got the loudest cheers from the audience.

"Hello Liverpool. Cavern," he told the cheering crowd as he came on stage.

The Beatles first played at the Cavern - a cramped cellar bar - in 1961. The band went on to become a global phenomenon before splitting up in 1970.

Surrounded by Beatles pictures and murals, McCartney, who usually plays to vast arenas, sang and chatted to the audience during the two-hour gig at the packed club, which has a capacity for 350 standing people. They sang along.

"Imagine this for me... All those years ago we came here and played. We didn't know if we'd ever have any future but we did OK," he said. The original Cavern Club closed in 1973 and was eventually knocked down. But the bricks were saved and used to build the venue that now stands in its place and draws Beatles fans from around the world.

"It's a dream. My dream is to go back in time to the 60s and see them at the Cavern," fan Lottie Ryan (27) said. "This is the closest I'm ever going to get. I'm so excited."

On Wednesday, McCartney was asked which musicians he had worked with he admired most. His answer began with fellow Beatles John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

"Having worked with John so one on one, I got to see his brilliance before the world did," he said.

Irish Independent