Mass protests over Russian plan to raise pension age

Thousands rallied across Russia yesterday to protest against the government's plan to raise the eligibility age for retirement pensions by five years.

Thousands rallied across Russia yesterday to protest against the government's plan to raise the eligibility age for retirement pensions by five years.

Several thousand people attended a Moscow rally organised by the Communist Party and other groups, which was authorised by city officials. Communist Party chief Gennady Zyuganov called for the proposed changes to be rolled back, arguing that the government should redistribute resources to avoid raising the pension age.

"They keep reaching into your pockets," he told the crowd, a comment which had many waving red flags.

Similar protests were also held in cities across Russia.

The demonstrations went on peacefully, unlike a wave of unauthorised pension protests earlier this month organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny that led to the detention of more than 1,000 people across Russia. Navalny, the anti-corruption activist who is Putin's most prominent foe, had called for protests against the pension age hike before he was sentenced to 30 days in jail for organising a January protest over a different issue.

He is set to be released from custody tomorrow.

The government's plan to lift the retirement age to 65 for men and 60 for women has angered a wide range of Russians from all political factions. Older Russians fear they will not live long enough to collect significant benefits while younger generations are worried that keeping people in the workforce longer will limit their own employment opportunities.

The proposal has dented Vladimir Putin's popularity.

He has offered some concessions, but argued that the age hike is necessary because of rising life expectancy in Russia.

Sunday Independent