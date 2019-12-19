Protests have taken place across Poland to denounce legislation that would give the government the power to fire judges.

Mass protests erupt in Poland over plan to let government fire judges

The protesters voiced fears that the legislation, if passed, would mark an end to the separation of powers, and be the most dangerous blow to the young democracy's foundations since the right-wing party, Law and Justice, came to power in 2015.

They also warned that it would add to Poland's marginalisation in the European Union and possibly lead to its eventual departure from the 28-country bloc.

People chanted "free courts" as they gathered in front of the parliament in Warsaw and at court buildings in cities across the nation of 38 million people, including Katowice, Krakow, Wroclaw, Olsztyn, Bialystok and Poznan.

