Mariupol steel plant defenders taken to camp in Russia as ‘Nazi’ links are probed

Russia has taken 89 injured soldiers who surrendered from the besieged Mariupol steelworks to a camp while their “Nazi links” are investigated, state media has reported.

The troops have been transported to Taganrog in south-west Russia, according to a Russian news website.

It was thought that captured soldiers would be held in rebel-controlled parts of Ukraine, paving the way for them to be exchanged as part of a prisoner swap.

Quoting an unnamed source described as in the “power structure” of the south-western Rostov region, the 161.ru website described them as “an important object”.

The camp at Taganrog, on the Sea of Azov near Rostov, is believed to be a pre-trial detention centre.

Human rights groups have said that thousands of Ukrainian refugees have been dispersed across Russia against their will.

The 161.ru website also quoted its Rostov source as saying that “some of the Ukrainians brought to Taganrog were found with chevrons of the SS divisions”.

The Kremlin has promoted the line that the Azov Battalion which defended the Mariupol steelworks since the start of the war on February 24 has strong links to Nazis, a key justification for launching the invasion of Ukraine.

Neither the Kremlin nor officials in the Rostov region have commented on allegations that Ukrainian soldiers have been sent to the camp in Taganrog.

Some Russian officials have also called for the Mariupol soldiers who surrendered this week to be handed the death penalty.

Various sources have said that despite the injured prisoners surrendering, 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers still in the web of tunnels at the steelworks have pledged to fight to the end.

A Russian soldier on trial for war crimes in Kyiv has said he only shot a civilian after being threatened by his comrades, as he begged for forgiveness from the victim’s wife.

Vadim Shishimarin (21) has admitted to shooting a 62-year-old man in the early days of the war in Ukraine and faces life imprisonment.

At a hearing in Kyiv yesterday, Mr Shishimarin reportedly said he initially refused to shoot the civilian – tractor driver Oleksandr Shelipov – but was ordered to and threatened by another Russian soldier.

Mr Shishimarin addressed the victim’s wife with a plea for forgiveness. “I admit my guilt. I understand you can’t forgive me. I ask forgiveness,” he said in the dock.

He was confronted during the trial by the victim’s wife, Kateryna Shelipova, who said her husband was wearing civilian clothes and wanted answers as to why he was killed.

“Tell me what did you feel when you killed my husband? Do you repent this crime?” she asked the defendant. “Why did you come here? To protect us?”

Another Russian soldier testified that they killed the civilian because he was taking out his phone and they believed he was about to give away the soldiers’ position.

“He [Vadim] didn’t do it. Then the soldier yelled to follow orders. Under pressure, Vadim fired… three or four shots,” said Ivan Maltisev.

Mr Shishimarin, a tank commander, appeared in court behind a glass box and responded to questions in Russian.

Iryna Venediktova, Ukrainian chief prosecutor, said this week: “By this first trial, we are sending a clear signal that every perpetrator, every person who ordered or assisted in the commission of crimes in Ukraine shall not avoid responsibility.”

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin has reportedly sacked a top-level commander for “failing” to capture Kharkiv, the latest purge of senior officers who he blames for botching his war in Ukraine.

Lt Gen Serhiy Kisel was head of the elite 1st Guards Tank Army, which was charged with taking Ukraine’s second-biggest city.

But he has now been “suspended for his failure to capture Kharkiv”, according to the British Ministry of Defence.

