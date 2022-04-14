Mariupol ready for one last stand in tunnels as invaders warn against ‘pointless resistance’

Ukrainian fighters defending Mariupol have managed to regroup for a last stand to keep the city from falling to Russia, commanders said last night.

The defiant message came as Russia claimed that more than 1,000 Ukrainian marines defending Mariupol had surrendered, as it urged those remaining to end their “pointless resistance”.

But fighters from Ukraine’s 36th Marine Brigade had been able to break through to join the Azov battalion, commanders from both units said in a joint video statement.

Denys Prokopenko, from Azov, and Serhiy Volyn, of the marines, confirmed that some troops had surrendered, which they described as “shameful”.

After seven weeks of Russian bombardment, Vadym Boychenko, Mariupol’s mayor, said it would now be “very difficult” to maintain control of the city.

Capturing the southern port city of Mariupol is key to Russia’s war efforts because it will enable its forces to complete a land bridge for troops and supplies between Russia and Crimea.

It would be the largest city to fall since Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Ramzan Kadyrov, the pro-Kremlin leader of Chechnya, urged the remaining resistance fighters in Mariupol’s Azovstal industrial district to give themselves up.

“Within Azovstal at the moment there are about 200 wounded who cannot receive any medical assistance. For them and all the rest, it would be better to end this pointless resistance and go home to their families,” he said.

But as Russian forces closed in on the city, Ukrainian troops entered a maze-like network of underground tunnels in a final attempt to slow the invaders.

Mr Boychenko said: “Our heroic defenders are fighting... holding out with incredible valour and bravery.”

Historically, outnumbered forces in the region have been able to use networks of tunnels to outsmart their enemies. Fighting in the tunnels around Mariupol would be all but impossible for Russian troops, according to Alexander Grinberg, an analyst at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security.

“They can try, but they’ll be slaughtered because the defenders of the tunnel will absolutely have the tactical upper hand,” he said.

The tunnels will render Russian artillery, air strikes and snipers virtually useless, as well as surveillance efforts.

Earlier this week, the 36th Marine Brigade, which has been defending the port city, reported it was braced for a last stand against Russian forces, as it was running low on ammunition.

Russia’s defence ministry yesterday said that 1,026 marines had surrendered, including 162 officers.

Kremlin media outlets broadcast pictures of what were claimed to be marines, many of them wounded, giving themselves up at the Ilyich Iron and Steel Works.

Russia’s bombing campaign on Mariupol has killed more than 10,000 civilians and left 100,000 stranded without access to food, water or medicines.

Mr Boychenko said it had been virtually impossible to organise humanitarian corridors because Russian forces had targeted evacuation points and blocked people attempting to leave. The mayor accused Moscow of attempting to cover up its war crimes after Russian troops were reported to be sifting through the remains of the theatre where 300 people were believed to have been killed by an airstrike.

The Ukrainian authorities are also investigating a potential chemical weapons attack in the city. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]