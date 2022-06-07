Mariupol placed under quarantine as city braces itself for a cholera outbreak

The besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol has been put in quarantine to control a possible cholera outbreak.

Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, told Ukrainian television that the city is bracing for an epidemic as corpses and litter are piling up in streets contaminating the city.

“The word ‘cholera’ is increasingly heard in the city among local officials and their supervisors,” said Mr Andryushchenko, quoting his sources in the city that has been under Russian control since last month.

He left Mariupol early on in the war.

“As far as we can see the epidemic has more or less begun already.”

He said that Ukrainian officials were so far aware of only a few isolated cases. Where there is poor sanitation and water treatment, cholera spreads through drinking water contaminated with faeces.

Most of the city’s infrastructure has been obliterated by Russian air strikes. There are no health services to speak of, and most of the remaining 100,000 residents have no access to running water.

Dorit Nitzan, the WHO’s regional emergency director, said it received reports that some streets in Mariupol were “like a swamp and wastewater was mixed with drinking water”, which increases the danger of infectious diseases including cholera. “With the lack of vaccines, even such a thing as an outbreak of dysentery could lead to tens of thousands of deaths,” Mr Andryushchenko says.

Meanwhile, Russia has begun turning over the bodies of Ukrainian fighters killed at the Azovstal steelworks, the fortress-like plant in Mariupol where their last-ditch stand became a symbol of resistance against Moscow’s invasion.

Dozens of the dead taken from the bombed-out mill’s now Russian-occupied ruins have been transferred to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, where DNA testing is under way to identify the remains, according to both a military leader and a spokeswoman for the Azov Regiment.

The Azov Regiment was among the Ukrainian units that defended the steelworks for nearly three months before surrendering in May under relentless Russian attacks from the ground, sea and air. It was unclear how many bodies might remain at the plant.

The Ukrainian fighters’ dogged defence of the steel mill frustrated the Kremlin’s objective of quickly capturing Mariupol and tied down Russian forces in the strategic port city.

The defenders’ fate in Russian hands is shrouded in uncertainty. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said more than 2,500 fighters from the plant are being held prisoner, and Ukraine is working to win their release.

The recovery of their remains from the Azovstal ruins has not been announced by the Ukrainian government, and Russian officials have not commented.

On Saturday, Ukraine announced the first officially confirmed swap of its military dead since the war began. It said the two sides exchanged 320 bodies in all, each getting back 160 sets of remains. The swap took place on Thursday on the front line in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Anna Holovko, a spokeswoman for the Azov Regiment, said all 160 of the Ukrainian bodies turned over by the Russians were from the Azovstal ruins. She said that at least 52 of those bodies are thought to be the remains of Azov Regiment soldiers.

Maksym Zhorin, a former Azov Regiment leader now co-commanding a Kyiv-based military unit, confirmed that bodies from the steel plant were among those exchanged.

The brother of an Azov fighter missing and feared dead in the steelworks said at least two trucks of bodies from Azovstal were transferred to a military hospital in Kyiv for identification. Viacheslav Drofa said the remains of his elder brother, Dmitry Lisen, did not appear to be among those recovered so far. He added that some of the dead were severely burned.

The mother of a soldier killed in an airstrike on the plant said the Azov Regiment telephoned her and said her son’s body might be among those transferred to Kyiv. The mother did not want her or her son to be identified by name, saying she feared that discussing the recovery process might disrupt it.

She tearfully referred to her son as a hero. “It’s important for me to bury him in our Ukrainian land,” she said.

