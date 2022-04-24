Marine Le Pen ‘serene’ as voting continues in France’s presidential election

Brigitte Macron, the wife of Emmanuel Macron, greets supporters after voting in the second round of the 2022 French presidential election, at a polling station in Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, France. Photo: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool

A Macron victory in this vote would make him the first French president in 20 years to win a second term

Emmanuel Macron waves to supporters as he goes back home after voting in the second round of the 2022 French presidential election, in Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, France. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Voters are casting their ballots for Emmanuel Macron or Marine Le Pen as the next French president, with turnout up from the first round of the 2022 presidential election.

Participation was 26.4pc at midday local time, which was slightly higher than at the same point in the vote on 10 April, which saw all other candidates knocked out to leave just the two familiar rivals in the race.

The polls opened this morning, as France began voting in the presidential run-off election in a race between the incumbent Mr Macron and far-right politician Ms Le Pen.

Mr Macron is in pole position to win re-election in the country’s presidential run-off, yet his lead over Ms Le Pen depends on one major uncertainty: voters who could decide to stay home.

All opinion polls in recent days converge toward a win for the 44-year-old pro-European centrist — yet the margin over his nationalist rival varies broadly, from six to 15 percentage points, depending on the poll.

Polls also forecast a possibly record-high number of people who will either cast a blank vote or not vote at all.

Polling stations opened at 8am local time on Sunday and close at 7pm in most places, apart from big cities that have chosen to keep stations open until 8pm.

“I am serene,” Le Pen said earlier as she cast her ballot in the northern town of Henin-Beaumont. “I have confidence in the French.”

She took selfies with fans, as Macron greeted crowds with handshakes and embraces in the English Channel coastal town of Le Touquet.

