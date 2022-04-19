Marine Le Pen abandons proposal to ban headscarves as Emmanuel Macron leads polls

France’s far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has shelved plans to ban headscarves in her latest attempt to woo undecided voters ahead of the election run-off on Sunday as polls widen even more.

Her campaign team quietly removed the policy from her “priorities” in the latest attempt from Ms Le Pen to move away from her hard-right image that dogged previous campaigns by both her and her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen.

President Emmanuel Macron is predicted to win the election with 56pc of votes, according to the latest survey by Ipsos & Sopra Steria.

Ms Le Pen’s proposal was to ban women from wearing the headscarf in public places, imposing fines.

Commentators have not only criticised the policy as unconstitutional, but also the impossibility to police it.

Ms Le Pen has said it would be as simple as requiring passengers to wear a seat belt.

“I’m not obstinate,” she said about finally playing down the importance of the measure.

“I’m very confident, and I think I’m going to win,” she said during a visit in Saint-Pierre-en-Auge in Normandy.

Ms Le Pen and Mr Macron are preparing for a prime-time debate that has historically proved decisive for which candidate wins.

Meanwhile, Paris prosecutors are studying a report by the European Union’s fraud agency which is accusing Ms Le Pen and other members of her National Rally party of misusing public funds while serving in the European Parliament.

The report was disclosed by French investigative news site, Mediapart.



National Rally lawyer Rodolphe Bosselut said Ms Le Pen denies wrongdoing, and questioned the timing of the publication.

Olaf, the EU’s fraud agency, submitted its report last month to the Paris prosecutor’s office, which is “in the course of analysing it”, the prosecutor’s office said yesterday.

According to Mediapart, the Olaf report found Ms Le Pen, her firebrand father and party founder and other party members who served in the European Parliament used €617,000 of public money for “fictitious” reasons, notably for the benefit of companies close to the party.

The fraud office is reportedly seeking reimbursement of the funds and potential fraud and embezzlement charges. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]