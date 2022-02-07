Marc Overmars ‘ashamed’ after quitting Ajax over ‘inappropriate messages to female colleagues’

Former Arsenal and Barcelona star Marc Overmars has left his role as Ajax sporting director after allegations of inappropriate messages.

The Dutchman, who also played for the Amsterdam club during an illustrious career on the pitch, took up the role almost ten years ago and was contracted to 2026.

Ajax confirmed that the decision was taken after “a series of inappropriate messages sent to several female colleagues over an extended period of time”.

Overmars said in a statement: “I am ashamed. Last week I was confronted with reports about my behaviour. And how this has come across to others. Unfortunately, I didn't realise that I was crossing the line with this, but that was made clear to me in recent days.

“I suddenly felt enormous pressure. I apologise. Certainly for someone in my position, this behaviour is unacceptable. I now see that too. But it is too late. I see no other option but to leave Ajax.

“This also has a major impact on my private situation. That is why I ask everyone to leave me and my family alone.”

Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar added: “I find the situation appalling for everyone. In my role, I also feel responsible to help colleagues.

“A safe sport and working climate is very important. We will pay even more attention to this in the near future.

“Marc and I have been playing together since the early 1990s, first at Ajax and then with the national team and we have been colleagues in the management of Ajax for almost ten years now. That has now come to a very abrupt end. We are working on something very wonderful here at Ajax, so this news will also be a blow to everyone who cares about Ajax.”

