‘Marauders should be called criminals, and what they do is genocide’

Ahead of Orthodox Easter, church leader warns against ‘lies’

Galina Bondar (63), who said her son, Olexander Bondar (32), was killed by Russian troops, becomes overcome at his grave in Bucha yesterday. Photo: ZOHRA BENSEMRA Expand

Galina Bondar (63), who said her son, Olexander Bondar (32), was killed by Russian troops, becomes overcome at his grave in Bucha yesterday. Photo: ZOHRA BENSEMRA

Danielle Sheridan

Under the candlelight of the St Michael’s Golden Domed Monastery, hundreds of Ukrainians prayed for their loved ones and their country. Not even the mayor of Kyiv’s warning to city-goers to stay away from the capital because of a rise in Russian attacks could stop them marking the start of Holy Week, which this year begins a week later in the Orthodox calendar than in the West.

Outside the cathedral it was snowing, creating a sense of calm amid the anxiety that had gripped Kyiv over the weekend as Russia pummelled Ukraine’s cities with high-
precision long-range missiles.

