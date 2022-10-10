Many theories for massive Crimea bridge blast – all point to sabotage

About 6am local time on Saturday, an enormous explosion rocked the Kerch Strait Bridge connecting the Crimean peninsula with Russia. The cause has yet to be proved but several theories have emerged that could explain the bridge’s partial collapse.

Truck explosion

Moscow said the blast was caused by a truck containing explosives that was detonated on the bridge. Two separate surveillance cameras show a truck travelling from the Russian side was in the centre of the collapsed span exactly as the explosion happened.

Images from the aftermath of the blast show signs of scorching on the collapsed bridge span and the intact one running parallel, which would indicate that a blast occurred above or on the road deck.

The guard rail posts running along the spans are also blown outwards by the pressure of the blast, away from the last known location of the truck.

Missile attack

A missile attack could have been the cause of the explosion, some analysts have speculated. However, the only missile that would realistically have the range to hit the bridge is the MGM-140 ATACMS, which Ukraine is not known to have in its possession.

No Western state has provided Kyiv with ATACMS, though some believe it was used to inflict large explosions at Saki Airbase in August. The US has shipped Himars to Ukraine but denied having supplied Kyiv with ATACMS.

Much of the evidence pointing to a truck-based explosion could also apply to a missile attack. The main physical piece of evidence rebutting the missile theory is the size of the explosion, which was too large to be solely caused by the 500lb unitary warhead carried by the ATACMS.

Watercraft

Video footage from a surveillance camera showing a wave below the Kerch Strait bridge seconds prior to the explosion has fuelled the theory that an explosive-filled watercraft carried out the attack. However, the observed wave appeared below a span of the roadbridge that remained intact.

Further images of the underside of the collapsed bridge span revealed a distinct lack of scorching or shrapnel damage. For an explosion of this magnitude originating from below the span, one would expect to see both.

Compared to the destruction on the top of the road, the bottom of the bridge was relatively unscathed.

Special forces attack

The most unlikely theory at this time is the idea of a Ukrainian SOF (Special Operations Force) team placing explosives on the bridge and detonating them manually.

The location of the Kerch Bridge would make both the infiltration and exfiltration of an SOF team extremely risky.

The size of the blast would have required many hundreds of kilos of explosive to be placed which, given the relative security around the bridge, would be close to impossible to get in position.

