Manhunt as priest is shot in Lyon gun attack

French police locked down parts of Lyon last night as they searched for a gunman who shot an Orthodox priest with a sawn-off shotgun before fleeing.

The priest, who has Greek nationality, was closing his church when the attack happened and is now in a serious condition. The interior ministry warned people to "avoid the area" where the attack took place.

A police source said the priest had been able to tell emergency services as they arrived that he had not recognised his assailant.

The motivation for the attack was not known last night, but the shooting came in the wake of several grisly Islamist attacks on French soil and a growing tension between France and the Muslim world.

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, lashed out at Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, slamming Turkey's "bellicose" stance towards Nato allies. Mr Macron said that France's wish was now that things "calm down", but for this to happen it is essential that the "Turkish president respects France, respects the EU, respects its values, does not tell lies and does not utter insults", he said.

Protests erupted on Friday in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Mali, Mauritania and Lebanon, the latest in a string of mass rallies denouncing France.

Turkey had led the charge in accusing Mr Macron of having a "problem with Islam". Its president suggested he get his mental health checked, and called for a boycott on French goods.

In an interview, Mr Macron said: "Today in the world there are people who distort Islam and in the name of this religion that they claim to defend, they kill, they slaughter... today there is violence practised by some extremist movements and individuals in the name of Islam."

Recent terror attacks have reignited the debate over cartoons of Prophet Mohammed.

"We will not give up caricatures and drawings, even if others back away," Mr Macron said in a speech this month.

France is still reeling from Thursday's attack in Nice in which Brahim Assouaoui, a 21-year-old Tunisian, murdered three people in the town's Notre-Dame Basilica.

