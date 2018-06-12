Man who lured model with fake studio is jailed
An Italian court has convicted a Polish man of kidnapping 20-year-old British model Chloe Ayling for ransom in a case that raised the spectre of young women being auctioned off online on encrypted websites.
Lukasz Herba (30) was jailed for 16 years, nine months in Milan.
According to prosecutors, Ms Ayling was lured with the promise of a modelling job last July, but was drugged when she showed up at a mocked-up photographic studio.
She was zipped inside a canvas bag and transported to a secluded farmhouse in neighbouring Piedmont.
There, she was held for six days before Herba released her at the British consulate in Milan, prosecutors said.
In a court declaration, Herba claimed was in love with Ms Ayling and they had concocted the kidnap plot to help her overcome financial difficulties after the birth of her son.
Irish Independent