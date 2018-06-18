News Europe

Monday 18 June 2018

Man who drove van into concert goers, killing one, hands himself in

A fire truck is seen near an incident scene where a van struck into people after a concert at the Pinkpop festival in Landgraaf, the Netherlands June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Independent.ie Newsdesk

A 34-year-old Dutchman turned himself in to police hours after driving a delivery van into concert-goers, killing one and critically injuring three others, prosecutors said on Monday.

Prosecutor Daniela Weymar told journalists the man, who had driven away from the scene of the incident, had turned himself in to police in the capital, Amsterdam, and was taken into custody.

Police said earlier that it was not clear whether the van driver had hit the group at the Pinkpop event intentionally or by accident.

Online Editors

