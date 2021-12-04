| 3.2°C Dublin

Man tried to trick vaccinators with silicon arm for Covid pass

The incident happened at a vaccine centre in Piedmont, Italy. Photo: Stock image Expand

Close

The incident happened at a vaccine centre in Piedmont, Italy. Photo: Stock image

The incident happened at a vaccine centre in Piedmont, Italy. Photo: Stock image

The incident happened at a vaccine centre in Piedmont, Italy. Photo: Stock image

Nick Squires

An Italian man who was anxious to obtain a Covid passport but did not want to have the actual jab tried to trick medics by turning up at a vaccination centre with a false arm made of silicon.

When the man, aged in his fifties, rolled up his sleeve, the medical orderly in Piedmont began to suspect that all was not as it should have been. The skin of his arm seemed unusually smooth and a strange colour.

The medic quickly realised that the arm was a fake limb, albeit a sophisticated silicon one. The man appealed to the medic to turn a blind eye and give him a jab in his fake limb.

She refused. He was reported to police and magistrates and now faces prosecution. 

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]

Most Watched

Privacy