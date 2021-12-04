Man tried to trick vaccinators with silicon arm for Covid pass

An Italian man who was anxious to obtain a Covid passport but did not want to have the actual jab tried to trick medics by turning up at a vaccination centre with a false arm made of silicon.

When the man, aged in his fifties, rolled up his sleeve, the medical orderly in Piedmont began to suspect that all was not as it should have been. The skin of his arm seemed unusually smooth and a strange colour.

The medic quickly realised that the arm was a fake limb, albeit a sophisticated silicon one. The man appealed to the medic to turn a blind eye and give him a jab in his fake limb.

She refused. He was reported to police and magistrates and now faces prosecution.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]