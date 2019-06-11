Man survives mauling by punching bear's eye

A man who survived a violent confrontation with a bear in the Carpathian mountains in Romania had his leg savaged as he fought the animal off.

German Andi Bauer (26) and his partner Lara Booth (23) were on a five-day expedition when they found themselves standing yards away from the animal, which had two cubs.

The animal attacked Mr Bauer, wrapping its jaws around his right leg and tossing him from side to side.

His partner Ms Booth, who had been walking behind him screamed for him to "punch it in the eye".

When the animal attacked for a second time, Mr Bauer aimed for its eyes, and after he hit it, the bear fled.

Immediately after the attack, which left his leg badly broken and missing a chunk of his calf muscle, Ms Booth had to leave him to find phone signal to call the emergency services, stemming the bleeding with a tourniquet made from his socks.

Mr Bauer said: "I had my side turned away from it, so when I saw it bounding towards me I just didn't have time to think about what to do."

