Authorities in Romania say a patient at a psychiatric hospital has beaten to death five other patients with a drip stand and wounded several more.

Man slays five other patients at psychiatric unit with drip stand

The 38-year-old attacked the patients in the north-eastern town of Sapoca on Sunday, killing three people at the scene.

Another person died in a hospital later on Sunday and an 88-year-old woman died yesterday.

Hospital manager Viorica Mihalascu, who resigned after the incident, said "everything happened in less than a minute".

Ms Mihalascu added that "his symptoms did not indicate the tragedy was about to happen" at the psychiatric hospital.

The Health Ministry said yesterday that employees at the hospital are facing criminal charges on suspicion of negligence in the workplace over the incident on Sunday.

Irish Independent