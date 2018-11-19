There is a heavy police presence in Aarhus West, Denmark after a patrol officer was attacked with a knife this evening.

Man shot in Denmark after police officer attacked with knife

Local media are reporting that the man is in a serious condition in hospital.

Police are seen, after a man was hit by a police shot in Brabrand, when he attacked a patrol with a knife in Aarhus West Photo: Reuters

The Republic of Ireland are playing Denmark in Aarhus this evening for their final UEFA Nations League match tonight.

