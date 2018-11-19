News Europe

Monday 19 November 2018

Man shot in Denmark after police officer attacked with knife

Police are seen, after a man was hit by a police shot in Brabrand, when he attacked a patrol with a knife in Aarhus West, Denmark Photo: Ritzau Scanpix/Mikkel Berg Pedersen
Police are seen, after a man was hit by a police shot in Brabrand, when he attacked a patrol with a knife in Aarhus West, Denmark Photo: Ritzau Scanpix/Mikkel Berg Pedersen
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

There is a heavy police presence in Aarhus West, Denmark after a patrol officer was attacked with a knife this evening.

Local media are reporting that the man is in a serious condition in hospital.

Police are seen, after a man was hit by a police shot in Brabrand, when he attacked a patrol with a knife in Aarhus West Photo: Reuters
Police are seen, after a man was hit by a police shot in Brabrand, when he attacked a patrol with a knife in Aarhus West Photo: Reuters

The Republic of Ireland are playing Denmark in Aarhus this evening for their final UEFA Nations League match tonight.

More to follow

Online Editors

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News