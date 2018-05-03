Man 'killed woman and stashed body pieces in freezer to eat later'
An Austrian man has been accused of murdering and dismembering a woman before storing some of her body in a freezer to eat later.
The 63-year-old, from Vienna, has allegedly confessed.
Prosecutor Verena Strnad told reporters on Wednesday that the suspect, whose name was not released, admitted to authorities he killed the unidentified woman in his flat at the end of March and cut her into pieces.
The woman’s torso, head and other parts were discovered in mid-April in the Neusiedler See, a lake southeast of Vienna where the suspect had a cabin and boat.
Austria’s APA news agency reported that police dogs had found DNA traces near the cabin.
The body parts in the freezer were found during the ensuing search of his apartment.
According to a report in the Salzburger Nachrichten newspaper, the victim was believed to have been aged between 20 and 30, slim, and between 155cm and 165cm tall.
Austria’s State Office of Criminal Investigation is conducting an international search to establish her identity, the paper reported.
Investigators reportedly believe she met her suspected killer near Vienna's Wien Westbahnhof railway station.
Independent News Service