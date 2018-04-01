News Europe

Sunday 1 April 2018

Man killed and another person seriously wounded in fairground ride accident

Policemen inspect a damaged fairground ride after an accident that killed one man and seriously wounded another person, in Neuville sur Saone, a small town north of Lyon, central France, Saturday, March 31, 2018. The Rhone prefecture said three other people were slightly injured. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

French authorities say one man has been killed and another person has been seriously wounded in a fairground ride accident in a small town north of Lyon.

The Rhone prefecture said three other people were slightly injured after the ride collapsed on Saturday afternoon in Neuville-sur-Saone.

The prefecture would not provide details on the identities or the ages of the victims.

The ride was composed of three rotating axis with baskets carrying people in pairs.

Laurent Buffard, deputy mayor of Neuville-sur-Saone, told BFM television that one of the axis somehow hit the ground.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident.

Press Association

