Man holds two people hostage in Paris and asks to speak to Iranian embassy

The area around the incident in the 10th arrondissement of Paris was ringed off by police. Special units and fire services were at the scene.

"Officials will be trying to start a negotiation with the man," police union official Yves Lefebvre told BFM TV, which reported that the incident did not appear to be terrorism-related.

A police source said the hostage-taker initially hit one person who was able to escape. The attacker, who appeared to be brandishing a fake weapon, had doused his remaining two hostages in petrol, the source said.