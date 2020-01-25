Man held after six are killed in 'family drama'
Six people were killed and another two wounded in a shooting in the south-western German town of Rot am See yesterday.
The suspect's parents were among the dead and the other victims were also believed to be relatives.
A man called police shortly after 12.45pm (11.45pm GMT) and told them he had killed several people, regional police chief Reiner Moeller said at a news conference.
Police kept the man on the line and, when they arrived at the scene several minutes later, they arrested a 26-year-old German national as the suspect in the slayings.
Officers found the bodies of six people - three women and three men, aged 36 to 69 - in and behind a building where a bar is located.
Another two people were hurt, and one of them has life-threatening injuries, Mr Moeller said. The suspect also threatened two children, aged 12 and 14.
The suspect had a licence to own firearms as a shooting club member, Mr Moeller said. Authorities believe he used a semi-automatic pistol.
"We can't say anything so far about the motive," he said.
"Because of the victims and the wounded, we believe it was a family drama, since according to what we know at present all were related to each other."
The suspect's mother and father were among the dead, the police chief said. Police were working to clear up how the others were related.
Rot am See is about 170km north-west of Munich. It is a town of some 5,300 people in Baden-Wuerttemberg state.
