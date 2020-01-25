Six people were killed and another two wounded in a shooting in the south-western German town of Rot am See yesterday.

Man held after six are killed in 'family drama'

The suspect's parents were among the dead and the other victims were also believed to be relatives.

A man called police shortly after 12.45pm (11.45pm GMT) and told them he had killed several people, regional police chief Reiner Moeller said at a news conference.

Police kept the man on the line and, when they arrived at the scene several minutes later, they arrested a 26-year-old German national as the suspect in the slayings.

