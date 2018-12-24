News Europe

Monday 24 December 2018

Man fires shots at restaurant in Brussels and flees

A man fired three shots into the window of a restaurant in central Brussels on Monday morning before fleeing, police said.

No one was hurt in the incident that happened around 10 a.m. (0900 GMT) on the Belgian capital’s upmarket Avenue Louise shopping street. A witness said the weapon was a Kalashnikov assault rifle.

The police said the motive was unclear but the spokesperson for the prosecutors office, Ine Van Wymersch, said it was not believed to have been a terrorist attack.

