A man filmed punching a girl in Paris after she told him to "shut up" for harassing her in the street has been sentenced to six months in prison.

Man filmed harassing then hitting woman is sent to jail

A Paris court found the 25-year-old man, who is homeless, guilty of "violence with the use or threat of a weapon" against Marie Laguerre, a 22-year old Parisian student.

He was also handed a six-month suspended sentence, three years probation and ordered to pay Ms Laguerre €2,000 in damages, as well as to follow a course on raising awareness about violence against women.

However, in a major disappointment to the plaintiff, the prosecutor considered that there were insufficient grounds to convict him for "sexual harassment" as they were not repeated.

The YouTube video of her ordeal has been viewed around three million times.

